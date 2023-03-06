Senatorial poll: Kelvin Chukwu replaces slain brother, Oyibo, as LP Enugu East candidate

In what many have described as a bold and courageous step, Kelvin Chukwu, younger brother of the assassinated Oyibo Chukwu, has won the Labour Party (LP)’s ticket as the candidate for Enugu East senatorial district.

Oyibo Chukwu was killed and set ablaze at Amechi Awkunanaw in Enugu South LGA on February 23 after gunmen opened fire on his convoy.

Five of his supporters in the car were also killed in the incident.

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had announced the suspension of the election for the senatorial district and rescheduled it to March 11, as a result of the murder.

In a fresh party primary conducted on Sunday, Kelvin Chukwu was declared as the winner by Innocent Okeke, LP’s south-east chairman.

He secured 223 votes to defeat Uchenna Ogbodo, Chinedu Nneji and Christian Onyeni.

Speaking after the announcement, Chukwu promised to fulfil the dreams of his late brother and make the people of Enugu East senatorial district proud.

Kelvin said the family is yet to recover from how Oyibo was gruesomely shot and burnt alongside his personal aide.

Casmir Agbo, the state party chairman, praised the 231 delegates in the senatorial zone for their resilience and support.