Reports indicate that a delegation of opposition senators, led by former Bayelsa governor Seriake Dickson, visited suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at her residence on Friday.

Dickson, an ethics committee member who recommended her suspension, shared a photo of the meeting on social media.

“The public may recall that, for the past 3 days, I was attending the 3-day workshop on the Tax Reform Bills… This is why I was not available yesterday,” Dickson stated, explaining his absence during the suspension proceedings.

“This evening, after concluding the retreat, I led a delegation of some senators of opposition parties on a visit to our colleague Senator Natasha,” he added. “As humans, senators have their low and high moments and it is a tradition for Senators to support each other during these moments,” Dickson noted.

“We offered words of encouragement, prayers and advice on a quick resolution of the issues surrounding her suspension.” Following discussions with Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband, Dickson said, “I will discuss with other colleagues on how to intervene and engage with the leadership of the senate to resolve the issues as soon as possible.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension, stemming from a seat reallocation dispute and subsequent sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has ignited public outcry. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the suspension, alleging “a grand cover-up attempt” by Akpabio.

Share