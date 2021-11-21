Senator calls for thorough investigation into murder of Timothy Oludare at Ile-Ife

The Senator, representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Kola Balogun has called on the police to carry out a thorough investigation into the killing of Timothy Adegoke Oludare who was brutally murdered in a hotel in Ile Ife, Osun State, last weekend.

The late Eruwa, Oyo State-born Adegoke Oludare was reportedly murdered in his hotel room, Hilton Hotel, where he had lodged, preparatory to writing his MBA examination at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife.

In a condolence message to the family of the slain chartered accountant Balogun, in a press release by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Dapo Falade, described the killing of the late Oludare as heinous and a great crime against humanity.

He said if the murder and dismemberment of the body of the deceased are true, as reported by the media, the police have an onerous task, not only to unveil the circumstances of his murder but also bring the perpetrators to book.

Senator Balogun, who is presently away to Kigali, Rwanda on an official visit, expressed heartfelt condolence with the aged parents and the entire Oludare family of Eruwa.

“I read in the media the sad news of the gruesome murder of one of our illustrious sons in Eruwa in Oyo South Senatorial District. It is, indeed, a very great heinous crime against humanity.

“According to what I read in the media, the late Timothy Adegoke Oludare, in his quest for more fulfilment, left his family in Abuja and came to Ile Ife to write his MBA examination at the OAU, Ile Ife.

“He was killed in bizarre manner in his hotel room, reportedly dismembered and hurriedly buried, wrapped with some of the clothing belonging to the hotel.

“After some initial denials, some arrests were said to have been made, implicating some highly-placed individuals, especially the owner of the hotel.

“I want to implore the police and other authorities concerned to dig deep and unveil the circumstances of the murder act. No one, no matter how powerful, should be spared in the quest to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to book.

“The police should look into the situation where a lodger would be brutally killed, some parts of his body dismembered, allegedly for ritual purpose and hurriedly buried,” he said.

According to Balogun, “Our law enforcement agencies should look at the circumstances of his death, the initial attempt to cover things up and the circumstances of his hushed burial in a hidden place.

“Doing this will greatly help in unveiling the circumstances of the brutal murder of this young illustrious son of Eruwa. While doing this will not bring back our son alive, it will surely bring a relief to the bereaved family.

“I pray to the Almighty God to grant the deceased a peaceful rest. May God grant the wife and children of the deceased, his aged parents, the people of Eruwa and the entire Oyo South Senatorial District the strength to bear the avoidable loss,” Balogun said.