Makinde Condoles with Family of Onilu Flood Victim

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State commiserated with families of a 28-year old boy, Abiodun Adeleke, who died in a recent flood at Onilu-Moniya.

Adeleke, a resident of Onilu-Moniya, lost his life last night during the heavy downpour while helping some bike riders to cross the Asanmajana River. He was swept by the torrent.

Makinde expressed his sympathy when he visited the Onilu Central Landlord Association over the recent flood recorded in the community.

Represented by Kamil Akinlabi Mudashiru, chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency, (OYSROMA), Makinde assured the residents and people of the area that the government’s intervention would soon be felt in the area.

“We are deeply sorry for your loss and trauma occasioned by the demise of your son, Abiodun Adeleke, while trying to help some residents of the area to cross the Asanmajana River last night. May Almighty God continue to uphold and protect the family he left behind”.

Governor Makinde appealed to the residents and people of Onilu -Moniya and Akinyele Local Government to exercise patience, saying long-awaited intervention would soon be felt in the area.

In his address, Bukola Akintola, chairman, Onilu Central Landlord Association, thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for his quick response and visit to the area.

While he noted that many government officials have visited the area in the past without any positive impact, he also expressed optimism that Governor Seyi Makinde will fulfil his promise to residents of the area.