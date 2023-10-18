  • Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Senate set to screen Olukoyede as EFCC Chairman

Godsgift Onyedinefu

October 18, 2023

Tinubu appoints Olanipekun Olukoyede as new EFCC chairman

The Nigerian Senate is set to screen Ola Olukoyede as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

President Bola Tinubu had in a letter to the Senate on Tuesday sought the expeditious confirmation of Olukoyede amid opposition and objections from Nigerians.

At the time of this report, the Senate is currently screening Halima Shehu appointed as the national coordinator and chief executive officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Olukoyede is currently in the upper chamber awaiting his screening.
