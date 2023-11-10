Senate seeks sack of MDA heads who fail to honour NASS invitations

The Senate has called on President Bola Tinubu to dismiss any head of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) who fails to physically attend ongoing review on projections made in the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

Reading the riot act at the formal opening of the interactive session on Thursday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, said any heads of agency who refuse to attend the Session, should be sacked by President Bola Tinubu.

The interactive session was jointly organised by the Senate committees on Finance, Appropriations, National Planning, and Local and Foreign Debts.

Akpabio warned that any head of agency that sends representation is not a serious person and therefore, the President must take a second look at such a person’s appointment.

‘If you don’t plan how to succeed then you have planned to fail. I, therefore remind our committee that any serious appointee or any head of any agency that is interested in the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration ought to be here. The Chairman of the lead committee ( Finance), should give me the list of all the Heads of Agencies that you invited who have failed to show up in this session, this is the beginning of their failure in their various offices.

“Any head of agency that sends representation here is not a serious person and therefore, the President must take a second look at such a person’s appointment. It is not a threat but the truth. I shelved even my appointment to appear in Owerri today for the final rally of my party and all other schedules that I have to make sure that I appear so that we can strategise on how we can succeed’, he said.

Akpabio added that the borrowing for Nigeria cannot be avoided, but the current trend cannot be sustained, which is why at this session, strategies must be mapped out by the committees and relevant agencies for more revenue generation for the government.

He said the 2024-2026 MTEF/FSP is being considered at a time when events on the global scene and locally are putting massive negative financial and socio-economic pressure on Nigeria from most development indices.

“We are in the throes of the immediate effects of needed reform in our foreign exchange system and the equally needed removal of subsidies on petroleum products. Coupled with the security challenges confronting the nation, there is no doubt that we must be painstaking and bold in economic projections and policies to stimulate employment and economic growth.

“While we acknowledge that the majority of our people are going through very difficult times in their daily lives at present, we are very hopeful that in the medium term and the long run, the Nigerian economy is bound to rebound for relief to the majority of our people in pursuant of this goal”, he added.

Sani Musa, Chairman of the Committee, adjourned the interactive session to Monday next week, giving the invited agencies more time to forward the required documents requested from them to the committee.