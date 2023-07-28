Politicians’ heirs as heads of NASS committees raise eyebrows

The Constitution of the heads of standing committees of the House of Representatives have elicited a spate of reactions from Nigerians.

Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the House of Representatives, on Thursday constituted chairmen and deputies of 134 standing committees. Among the appointees are children of former governors serving in the House of Representatives which has served reactions from citizens.

While Bello El-Rufai, the son of Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State was appointed to head the Committee on Banking Regulation; Olumide Osoba, the son of Segun Osoba, the former Governor of Ogun State heads committe on justuce; and Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of James Ibori former governor of Delta State Ibori heads the committe on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Also, Adegboyega Adefarati, the son of Adebayo Adefarati, a former governor of Ondo state heads the House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity; and Olamiju Akala, the son of Alao Akala, a former governor of Oyo State heads House Committee on Youths in Parliament.

Reacting, many Nigerians who took to social media questioned the calibre of people who got the position, describing it as generational power handover- an opportunity for politicians to secure future of their children.

Many Nigerians believe that the appointment was not based on competence but mere reward for the politicians.

Bigwig Austin a verified twitter user with handle aai-austin in his tweet on Thursday morning which has already attracted 126,000 views and counting wrote ” Have you seen the generational power handover? Dey play! Just dey play.

Need I remind you Peter Obi’s children are not and will never be in politics. FACTS!!! 💯

When will the son/daughter of the ordinary Nigerians head these committees?”

Another twitter user @olatundeopemi wrote, “Wow! I cannot see the son of nobody become somebody under APC government.”

“A lot of youth think that by “standing on your mandate” they will be invited to the table in Nigerian politics, when these men are already handing the table over to their children”, @chinweikeE wrote.

@Awale60930222 wrote,

People without verifiable professional pedigree, except that their fathers are political top dogs are chairing very important committees, any wonder the country continues to slide into deeper rot?”

@dondekojo, a verified twitter user also wrote, “These positions na like training for the future. They will definitely hold bigger roles later. Even when their dad are long gone, through inter marriage and friendship across religious and ethnic lines they’ve secured political positions for their kids and unborn generations.

“What does Bello know about banking regulations or was he a former banker?”

@obnetobs wrote, ” If this country is moving, it’s definitely not forward. Look at the ministerial list. The same people who were ministers 8 to 15 years ago, then became governors, and now back as ministers. The same problems we’re supposed to be solving. And their children are coming behind them!”

According to @Dilinwabuokei

“The placeholder president is rewarding his cronies. There was a country.”

@princechinedu12 wrote, “who is my Daddy? So nothing for me? What a country.”

“Like I said “the nepotism will never stop” they’ll keep it within themselves”, @kowa-asa wrote.

@seyi-shy wrote, ” These positions na like training for the future. They will definitely hold bigger roles later😂. Even when their dad are long gone, through inter marriage and friendship across religious and enthinc lines they’ve secured political positions for their kids and unborn generations.”

But some Nigerians opined that the number of children of politicians appointed is insignificant to draw conclusions. @daddyA, a verified user wrote, “There are about 134 chairmen committees headed by different individuals, but you just pinpoint 4/134 committee’s chairmen headed by the children of the politicians, which represent < 3% .

And then you concluded ‘general power handover’ ??? Really?

Btw, who stopped Obi’s children from representing Anambra? Or are they not competent to make change?

The speaker of the House of Representatives increased the number of the committees from 110 to 134 as constituted by his predecessor, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Other heads of committees include: Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker (Abia)-Constitution Review Committee; Hon. Abubakar Bichi (Kano)-Appropriations; Bamidele Salam (Osun)- Public Account; Ikenga Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere (Imo)- Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Henry Okojie (Edo)- Petroleum Midstream; Victor Ogene (Anambra)- Renewable Energy; Amos Dunia- House services; . Babajimi Benson (Lagos)-Defence; Hassan Fulata (Jigawa)-University Education and James Falake (Lagos)- Finance; Akin Alabi (Oyo) Media; Ginger Onwusibe (Abia)-Financial Crimes.

Others are Muktar Aliyu Betara (Borno)- FCT; Boma Goodhead (Rivers) Local Content; Wole Oke ( Osun) Judiciary; Ahmed Wase ( Plateau)- Federal Character; Abdulmumuni Jibrin (Kano)- Foreign Affairs; Akin Alabi (Oyo)-Works; Leke Abejide (Kogi)-Custome and Excise; Yusuf Gagdi-(Plateau)-Navy; Ado dogwa (Kano)-Petroleum Up -Stream and Peter Akpatason (Edo)- Aviation.