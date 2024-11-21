Senate removes CCT chairman, Danladi Umar, from office

The Nigerian Senate has officially removed Danladi Umar, the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), following a motion put forward by Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.

The resolution, which required a two-thirds majority of Senators to pass, saw 74 Senators voting in favour of the removal, while 10 opposed it.

Bamidele, who sponsored the motion, explained that the Senate had been overwhelmed with numerous petitions and allegations of corruption and misconduct against Umar.

These allegations raised serious concerns regarding his leadership at the CCT, prompting the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions to invite him to a series of investigative hearings.

The motion also referenced the troubling nature of the allegations, which ultimately led to President Bola Tinubu nominating Abdullahi Usman Bello as a replacement for Umar.

Bello’s nomination reflects the need for fresh leadership at the CCT, as the government seeks to address concerns over accountability in public office.

During the Senate debate, lawmakers expressed mixed views on Umar’s tenure. While some defended his leadership, others emphasized the importance of upholding integrity in public offices, especially in key positions like the CCT, which is responsible for ensuring that public officials comply with Nigeria’s Code of Conduct.

Senate President Godswill Obot Akpabio put the motion to a vote, and after the outcome was clear, he directed the Clerk of the Senate to communicate the resolution to the presidency for formal action, in line with constitutional requirements.

The removal of Umar marks a significant shift in the leadership of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, which has come under scrutiny in recent years for its handling of high-profile cases. With the appointment of a new chairman, many Nigerians are hopeful that the tribunal will regain its credibility and strengthen efforts to hold public officials accountable.

