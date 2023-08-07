Senate, rejects El-Rufai, confirms Keyamo, 44 others

After screening of the 48 ministerial nominees, the Senate didn’t confirm the appointment of the former Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai Stella Okotete (Delta) and Sani Danladi (Taraba).

The Senate only confirmed 45, out of the 48 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu.

After the confirmation, Godswill Akpabio, the senate president, gave the reason for the unconfirmed nominations as due to awaiting security check results.

Read also: Akpabio meets Tinubu over Keyamo, others

He urged the yet-to-be-confirmed nominees to take their matters to Mr President.

The confirmed ministers include:

Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom), Heineken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa), Betta Edu (Cross River), John Enoh (Cross River), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Abubakar Momoh (Edo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia State), Uju Ohaneye (Anambra State), David Umahi (Ebonyi State), Uche Nnaji (Enugu State), Doris Uzoka (Imo state), Dele Alake (Ekiti state), Tunji Alausa (Lagos state), Lola Ade John (Lagos state), Ishak Salako (Ogun State), Bosun Tijjani (Ogun State), Olawale Edun (Ogun State), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo State), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun State), Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo State), Tahir Mamman (Adamawa State).

Others are Yusuf M Tuggar (Bauchi), Ali Pate (Bauchi), Abubakar Kyari (Borno), Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe), Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Mohammed Badaru (Jigawa), Maryam Mairiga Mahmud (Kano), Abdullahi T Gwarzo (Kano), Ahmad Dangiwa (Katsina), Hanatu Musawa (Katsina), Yusuf Tanko Sununu (Kebbi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Bello M Goronyo (Sokoto), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Joseph Utsev (Benue), Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo (FCT), Shuaibu A Audu (Kogi), Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara), Imaan S-Ibrahim (Nasarawa), Mohammed Idris (Niger), Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger), Simon Lalong (Plateau).