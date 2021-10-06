Senate President Lawan inaugurates 25km Uyo-Ikot Ekpene dual carriageway in A/Ibom

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has inaugurated the 25Km Uyo-Ikot Ekpene dual carriageway in Akwa Ibom State.

The road cuts across seven local government areas of the state linking Akwa Ibom with Abia State and was initiated by the immediate past administration but could not be completed by the tenure ended.

Speaking short before commissioning the road in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State Lawan pledged to partner the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure refund of amount expended by the state government on the construction of the road.

He commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his unwavering belief in the unity, peace, development and progress of Nigeria, and for remaining a model in his approach to governance.

On the request by Governor Udom Emmanuel that the road should be extended to Aba in Abia State, the Senate President promised to investigate why the project was abandoned and to partner the state in advocating for such extension.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is justice, unity peace progress development. You are right in all the actions you take, when this road was left at 20per cent completion, you took it over, that explains how much you love your people. you are pan Nigeria, reasonable and purposeful.

“You have been very progressive. You are showing us how to develop our country. Though a federal road, you decided to complete it for your people. You have demonstrated to Nigerians that business of development must be on all tiers of government. What the Federal government needs is partnership, cooperation and development together.

“You more than deserve refund. I will join you in talking to the Minister of Works and Housing to facilitate refund. Let me use this opportunity to encourage other state Governors to imitate Akwa Ibom. Let me also commend other states who have done same. I will join the advocacy for extension of this road to Aba.

He said the Federal government has committed huge resources towards the development of infrastructure in the country.

While regretting the challenges confronting Nigeria, the Senate President called on all tiers of government to join hands to deal with such challenges.

“We need honesty and sincerity of leadership. it doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from, your political or religious affiliations, we must unite to build Nigeria,” he added

Speaking earlier, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State declared that the road was constructed with state’s resources that would have been channelled to the development of other sectors of the state’s economy, and therefore appealed to the Federal government to ensure prompt refund to the state.

He made a case for extension of the road to Aba in Abia State to ensure ease of doing business for both states.

The inauguration of the road in part of activities marking the 34th anniversary of the state which began September 23.