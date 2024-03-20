Senate passes Student Loan Bill

The Nigerian Senate has passed the student loan (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024.

The upper legislative chamber passed the Bill for third reading after considering the report of the senate committee on tertiary institutions and TETFUND.

The Senate, had last week Thursday, passed the Bill for a second reading. The bill, sponsored by Bamidele Opeyemi, the Senate leader, among others seeks to establish the Nigeria Education Loan Fund as a body corporate to receive manage and invest funds, to provide loans for higher education, vocational training and skills acquisition.

The Bill will be transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for assent.