Senate meets service chiefs over rising insecurity, economy

The Senate is meeting with the Security Chiefs over the rising insecurity affecting the nation’s economy.

Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate in his welcome address affirmed that there is no direct investment to boost the economy in Nigeria, lamenting that

security agencies are doing little to curb crude oil theft.

He bemoaned that the security challenges in Nigeria have lingered, noting that the crisis is dislocating where the head of government is situated and urged them to sit tight in the interest of national development.

He expressed disappointment with the high level of insecurity adding that no country can be comfortable with insecurity.

According to him, there is no administration that has invested in the national security than the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate President narrated that the security agencies are trying their best but urged them to do more.

In his response on behalf of the Security Chiefs, General Lucky Irabor, The Chief of Defence Staff said the issue of national security must be seen from collective perspective.

He commended the Senate leadership for initiating the parley, pointing out that a lot has been done to improve security across the country.

The meeting later went into close session for further security details.

In attendance includes, General Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff,

(CNS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao Chief Air Staff (CAS).

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; the Director General of the State Security Service, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi; the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi and the Director General of Nigeria’s – National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno, was said to be attending the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting.

Recall that last week Tuesday plenary, the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives and Senate in the National Assembly vowed to found constitutional means to serve President Muhammadu Buhari an impeachment notice at the expiration of six weeks ultimatum given to him to address insecurity in the country by the Minority Caucus of the Senate.

Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House of Representatives stated this while briefing newsmen after an enlarged meeting with PDP Senate Caucus led by Sen. Philip Aduda.

Elumelu in the company of Senators from the Red Chamber said the House of Representatives is on the same page with the upper chamber on the issue of insecurity bedeviling the country under the All Progressive Congress (APC) led federal government.