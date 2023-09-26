Senate emerges from close door session to screen CBN governor, others

The Senate as soon as it resumed plenary on Tuesday for the 2nd quarter of 2023 legislative session

dissolved into a closed-door session for more then three hours to deliberate on issues affecting the nation.

In his opening speech to welcome his colleagues before the close door, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, appealed to all aggrieved lawmakers to sheath their swords and cooperate with his leadership.

According to him, in the face of rising poverty, insecurity, and public agitation for good governance, it is imperative that the senators set aside personal differences and work together with renewed patriotism and dedication to nationhood.

He called on all to commit their efforts and actions solely to the advancement of Nigeria, by demonstrating against all odds and sentiments, that they are resolute in determination to surmounting the challenges that has limited their progress and prosperity in the past years.

Akpabio said while dissent and differing opinions are integral to the democratic process, urged all to focus on the greater good of the nation, anchored on the pursuit of common good, interests of the constituents and protection of the fledgling democracy.

The Senate President encouraged the Lawmakers to put the interests of the nation first, by upholding the principles of democracy in all engagements, processes and procedures and working diligently towards a more secure, prosperous, and united Nigeria.

“In the face of rising poverty, insecurity, and public agitation for good governance, it is imperative that we set aside personal differences and work together with renewed patriotism and dedication to nationhood.

“The challenges before us require unity, cooperation, and steadfast commitment to addressing the issues that affect the lives of all Nigerian citizens, mindful of the fact that the responsibilities we bear are weighty, and that our decisions impact the lives and livelihoods of countless Nigerian citizens.

have no doubt that your dedication, wisdom, and integrity will shine through in all your endeavours.

“It is on this patriotic stand of a united body that I welcome you back to this 2nd quarter of our 2023 legislative session as we work cohesively and tirelessly towards the collective goal of raising the bar of legislature to a new height of rounded excellence.

“It is my fervent prayer that together, by the special grace and mercy of God Almighty, we shall deliver on our journey of public service, with unwavering commitment and diligence to the joy and prosperity of all Nigerians” Akpabio noted.