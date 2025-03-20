The Senate on Wednesday approved the appointment of 12 people as members of the National Assembly Service Commission.

The Red Chamber also named, Saviour Enyiekere, as the Chairman of the Commission.

The approval followed a report from the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, which was considered during Wednesday’s plenary session.

However, the confirmation of the second nominee from the South-East, Nnanna Uzor Kalu, the younger brother of Orji Uzor Kalu, a former whip of the Senate was stepped down due to a petition.

Cyril Fasuyi, the Chairman of the Committee, presented the list of confirmed members, which include: Saviour Enyiekere (South-South), Suleiman Hunkuyi (North-West), Yusuf Yusuf (North-West), Aminu Malle (North-East) and Alhaji Mahmud (North-East).

Others are Mark Terso (North-Central), Salihu Balogun (North-Central), Taiwo Oluga (South-West), Afeez Ipesa-Balogun (South-West), Festus Odii (South-East), Patrick Giwa (South-South), and Mrs. Mary Ekpeyong (South-South).

Fasuyi assured the Senate that the Committee was satisfied with the qualifications, experience, and reputations of the confirmed members.

However, he noted that the confirmation of the South-East nominee should be delayed pending an investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

In his remarks, Seriake Dickson (PDP Senator -Bayelsa) commended the Committee for its thorough review process.

He also underscored the importance of fairness, pointing out that Bayelsa, a State in the South-South region, had never had a representative on the Commission.

The Senate thereafter, unanimously adopted the report and approved the nominations.

