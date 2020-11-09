Senate demands BPP’s records of projects valued in 2020

The Senate Committee on Public Procurement has directed the Director General of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu, to furnish it with detailed records of projects and values that came to the Bureau in 2020.

This followed failure of the BPP’s boss to provide the information when requested for, by a member of the committee, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (APC Ogun East), during the 2021 budget defence on Monday .

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Shuaibu Lau (PDP Taraba North), ordered Ahmadu to furnish the committee with the records.

” Your budget presentation for 2021 is very straight forward, requiring no question. But we need to know the operational efficiency of the Bureau through records and values of projects that were presented to it for consideration this year,” he said .

The BPP boss had in submissions before the committee, presented N1.435.887 billion budget for the 2021 fiscal year .

According to him, out of the N1.435 billion budgetary projection, N205 million is earmarked for capital expenditure, N750 million for overhead cost and N479 million for personnel cost .

He explained to the committee that the ceiling of N205.929 million earmarked for the Bureau as capital expenditure for the 2021 fiscal year, if cash backed, would be expended on items such as upgrade of ICT N85 million , installation of new soft wares N10 million , procurement audit surveillance N50 million etc