Senate confirms Justice Stanley as substantive president FCT customary court of Appeal

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal as substantive president customary court of Appeal FCT who has been in acting capacity since October 2022.

The confirmation follows recommendation by the Senate Committee on Judiciary presented by the Committee Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on Wednesday on floor of the plenary.

According to the report, the appointment became necessary following the retirement of Justice Abazi Musa Abubakar, after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 years as provided In the constitution.

Opeyemi recommended that the nominee has met the requirements of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and no criminal record found against the nominee after investigation by relevant security agencies.

According to him, Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal possesses the requisite leadership qualities of a judicial officer, to exercise restraint, uphold dignity of the court and the litigants in the discharge of his official function.

He noted that Justice Lawal is the most senior Judge on the bench of the Customary Court of Appeal of FCT and was recommended in order of seniority and preference by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to the National Judicial Council

After consideration, the Senate confirmed the nominee as substantive President customary court of Appeal FCT.