Senate confirms Cardoso, others as CBN governor, deputies

Olayemi Cardoso on Tuesday was confirmed as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) alongside four deputy governors by the Senate.

The new CBN governor promised to pull back from aggressive development finance, ensure a culture of transparency, compliance and collaboration and to embark on zero tolerance for breach of CBN Act.

Cardoso said his immediate priority would be to work out ways to aggressively offset huge FX obligations as part of measures to attack the current naira downturn which has become a huge burden for the economy.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate president, confirmed the governor and his deputies.