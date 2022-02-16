Senate confirms Buhari’s NERC, NPC commissioner nominees

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari as national commissioners for the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the National Population Commission (NPC).

The confirmation of four NERC nominees on Wednesday at a plenary followed the consideration and adoption of a report on the screening of the nominees by the Senate committee on power.

The report was presented by the committee chairman, Gabriel Suswam (PDP-Benue).

Those confirmed as national commissioners of NERC include Yusuf O. Alli (North-Central); Chidi Ike (South-East); Nathan Rogers Shatti (North-East) and Dafe N. Akpeneye (South-South).

The Senate also confirmed Buhari’s nomination of five persons for appointment as commissioners for the National Population Commission. Their confirmation followed consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate committee on national identity and national population on screening of the nominees.

The report was presented by the chairman of the committee, Ya’u Sahabi (APC-Zamfara).

Those confirmed as commissioners for NPC include Benedict Ukpong Effiong (Akwa-Ibom), Gloria Fateya Izonfo (Bayelsa), Kupuchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue), Haluru Bala (Kebbi) and Eyitayo Oyekunle Oyetunji (Oyo).

The Senate also passed for the first reading, five bills which are: the national centre for cancer and treatment establishment bill, 2022 sponsored by Yakubu Oseni (APC-Kogi).

The energy commission act amendment bill, 2022 by Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano), federal entrepreneur centres establishment bill, 2022 by Oduah Stella (Anambra).

Others are the national institute for educational planning and administration Suleja establishment bill, 2022 by Musa Sani (APC- Niger), and the federal medical centre Gwadabawa Sokoto State establishment bill, 2022 by Gobir Abdullahi. NAN