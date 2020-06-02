Senate approves Dankaka as Chair, 36 others as commissioners into federal character commission

The Senate on Tuesday approved the nomination of Muheeba Farida Dankaka as Chairman of the Federal Character Commission. Thirty-six other persons were also confirmed as members of the Commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Tuesday, wrote to the Senate seeking confirmation of nominees to serve on the Federal Character Commission.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter which was read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

The President had explained that the request for the confirmation of the appointments was in accordance with the provisions of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.

During plenary on Tuesday, the Senate considered and approved the report of the committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, presented by Senator Danjuma La’ah (Kaduna South).

Those approved for appointment by the Senate to serve on the Federal Character Commission are: Muheeba Dankaka, Chairman; Henry Ogbulogo, Abia; Salihu Bello, Adamawa; Obonganwan Dborah Daniel Ebong, Akwa-Ibom; Ibeabuchi Uche, Anambra; Mohammed Tijjani, Bauchi; Tonye Okio, Bayelsa; Silas Mfa Macikpah, Benue; Abba Ali Monguno, Borno; Nsor Atamgba, Cross River; and Moses Anaughe, Delta respectively.

Others are: George Afamefuna Ossi, Ebonyi; Imuetinyan Festus, Edo; Sesan Fatoba, Ekiti; Ginika Florence Tor, Enugu; Hamza Mohammed, Gombe; Diogu Uche, Imo; Lawan Ya’u Roni, Jigawa; Hadiza Usman Muazu, Kaduna; Mohammed Awwal Na’iya, Kano; Lawal Garba, Katsina; Abubakar Atiku Bunu, Kebbi; Idris Eneye Bello, Kogi; Abdul Wasiu Kayode, Lagos; Alakayi Toro Mamman, Nasarawa; and Suleiman Barau Said, Niger.

Also appointed are: Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, Ogun; Olufemi Omosanya, Ondo; Adeoye Abdularazaq Olalekan, Osun; Adeniyi Olowofela, Oyo; Stephen Jings, Plateau; Wokocha Augustine, Rivers; Abdullahi Taminu Tafida, Sokoto; Alhaji Armaya’u Dauda Abubakar, Taraba; Jibril Maigari, Yobe; Sani Garba, Zamfara; and Adamu Mohammed Sidi-Ali, Federal Capital Territory.

Similarly, the Senate approved the nomination of Frederick Ekwem as Commissioner representing Imo and Abia, as well as Jonah Madugu as commissioner representing Benue, Nasarawa, and Plateau states respectively.

The approval followed a report of the committee on Establishment and Public Service which was presented by the chairman, Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central).