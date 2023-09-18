See your investiture as a call to service, Bishop charges newly elected knights

Bishop of Ibadan North Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Williams Aladekugbe, has charged the knights elected into the order of Saint Christopher (KSC) to see their investiture as a call to serve God and humanity.

The charge was given during the service for the knighthood investiture into the order of Saint Christopher at the cathedral of St Peter Aremo, ibadan.

In the press release issued and signed by the Ibadan North anglican Diocesan Communicator Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga, Bishop Aladekugbe further enjoined the knights to defend and propagate faith of the universal church of Christ, Unite all people of Anglican communion, render possible assistance to the church, stand for truth and justice and undertake physical development of developmental schemes among others.

Read also: Fountain of Life Church founder Taiwo Odukoya laid to rest

Bishop of Kwara, Rt Reverend Sunday Timothy Adewole in his sermon described the newly inaugurated knights as the foot soldiers of Christ and should prepare to sacrifice, assist the poor, submit totally to the doctrine of Anglican Church as every opportunity is attached to responsibility.

Recall that Saint Christopher was the strong man who earned his living by carrying travellers across a river.

On one occasion, he carried a small boy who’s weight caused him to bow under the burden. It was said that the boy was none other than Christ and His weight was that of the entire world, hence the name Christopher- Christ carrier, he has therefore, become the patron saint of all who travelled by air, land and sea and who in all in their travels seek to be carrier of Christ, His church and the gospel.