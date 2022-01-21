Security: IGP commends Ayade’s support for police

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has traced the prevailing calm in Cross River to the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade’s relentless support to the state’s police command.

The IGP who spoke at the State Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, during a courtesy call on Ayade disclosed that he met a command that was motivated, charged and ready to provide policing.

According to him, “what I met in the Command is very encouraging. I met a crop of officers and men that are dutiful, that are ready, very motivated not like the ones I met elsewhere that have been demoralized by Endsars and other vices.

“I met a force that is ready to provide policing coupled with the fact that they have a government and people that are supportive.”

The IG also told Ayade that his support for the Command has resonated far and wide, adding that “Your Excellency, I have been told of your contribution to the security of the state in terms of crime control and I must say kudos to your government.”

To further support and motivate the officers and men of the command, Baba Alkali Baba announced the release of 10 operational vehicles to the command.

Read also: Reps to probe 178,459 missing police arms

Additionally, the IGP disclosed that 250 police recruits from the state currently undergoing training will be deployed to the state upon completion of their training to address the dearth of personnel in the command.

Responding, Governor Ayade described Alkali Baba as a visionary IGP who has brought innovations to policing. “I want to let President Buhari know that indeed the IG we have today has made the police proud, ” he said.

Continuing, Ayade said: “I have never seen where a police officer visits you and brings goods worth millions and millions of naira, cars, helmets, uniforms and others.

“This can only happen under a visionary leader like Usman Alkali. So we celebrate you because when you bring an academic into power, you will see class and excellence and that is what you have done. You have shown that truly, your education is being put to good use.

“It takes a man who has this level of exposure and integrity to come before a governor and come before a people and state and rather offer than ask. It has never happened before.”