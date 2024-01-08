Security agencies disregarded Plateau attack warnings says retired AIG

A retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Dabup Makama, claimed that security agencies in Plateau State had forewarning about the Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas but disregarded the intelligence.

He expressed dismay over the agencies’ failure to protect lives and property in the state, highlighting Operation Rainbow’s effort to provide timely intelligence.

“It is a very sad situation because before this massacre of our people, the Operation Rainbow intelligence report alerted the formal security forces in the state of what was about to happen. Regrettably, our people were killed in hundreds, and the formal security forces did nothing to avert this killing,” said Makama in a statement on Saturday.

Commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s response, Makama urged for an investigation into the security forces’ involvement, advocating for transparency in the findings.

He mentioned Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s deployment of 600 trained individuals as Operation Rainbow’s Neighbourhood Operatives to bolster local defence against insecurity.

“Combating insecurity and ensuring the safety of the good people of Plateau State. With the increasing death toll from the recent attacks, the state government and security forces are striving to bring to an end the nightmare of insecurity that has plagued Plateau State.

“The deployment of Operation Rainbow, along with the additional officers, signifies a united front against the threat to the peace and well-being of the residents.

“As the call for a full investigation into the Christmas killings takes centre stage, it is hoped that those responsible will be brought to justice and measures will be implemented to prevent future tragedies,” Makama noted, emphasising the need for justice for the victims and preventive measures for future incidents.