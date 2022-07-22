SecureID applauds Lagos on re-launch of residents’ card

SecureID Group, Nigeria’s foremost smartcard manufacturer has applauded the Lagos State government on the re-launch of the state residents’ cards which is set to further enhance the seamless delivery of government accomplishments.

According to the group, the re-launch of the residents’ card is yet another landmark achievement that further showcases Lagos State as a trailblazer among the league of states in the federation.

Kofo Akinkugbe, founder & group managing director of SecureID Group, while commending the state government said, “SecureID, as one of the strategic partners of this project, is proud of your numerous achievements, particularly in the areas of technology and digitization of the state which this project seeks to address.”

“We appreciate the opportunity given to us to provide our expertise, specifically in the manufacturing of the card which involves embedding multi-application chip modules, personalization of payment and biometric data, and fulfillment of the multi-purpose high-security Lagos Residents smart card,” she said.

Akinkugbe also noted that as a partner, SecureID will remain resolute in her commitment to partner with the state to further develop Lagos with relevant technology and bespoke digital solutions that will ensure seamless delivery of government promises to the residents of the centre of excellence.

Speaking on how the residents card will impact government policies and benefit residents Akinkugbe affirmed that the cards will ensure the harmonization of all the unique Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA) of the state and enhance the implementation of the state’s THEMES agenda; THEMES – Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, which will, in turn, fulfill the yearning to make Lagos a 21st Century Economy in Entertainment and Tourism and in Governance and Security.

Established in 2011, the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, introduced the Lagos state residents card to integrate the residents of Lagos into e-government initiatives to enable the services provided by the government to be fully utilized and also provide an accurate picture for government policy and planning.

SecureID Limited is Africa’s industry leader in card manufacturing, personalization/fulfillment, and digital solutions, offering superior end-to-end Identity management and digital security solutions to public, private, finance, telecoms, and retail sector.