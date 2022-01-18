SecurCube Italy appoints Digital Footprints Nigeria resellers

SecurCube Italy, a company engaged in the design, production and sale of digital forensics software, applications, and other related forensics hardware; software tools and services has appointed Digital Footprints Nigeria Limited as a reseller of their products and services in Nigeria.

The partnership holds great promises, given the prospects of the Nigerian and African geo-market, and need for greater adoption of digital forensic technology in the justice system in Nigeria.

SecurCube which is a technology development focused on forensic investigation, justice system, and the telecommunication sector, deals in products such as SecurCube PhoneLog and Cell Service, SecurCube BTS Tracker equipment, SecurCube Downloader, SecurCube Forensics Report and many more.

Digital Footprints on the other hand is Nigeria’s leading Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity company located in Abuja with a world-class Digital Forensics Laboratory in Nigeria and has proven competencies in Computer Forensics, Mobile Forensics, Incident Response, Network Forensics, Cloud Forensics, IoT Forensics, SCADA Forensics, and other aspects of cybersecurity consultancy.

Speaking on the partnership, the CEO and Lead Forensic Examiner of Digital Footprints, Robinson Sibe commended SecurCube for their innovative solutions in digital forensics and for the consistent track record in supporting the justice system in Italy and beyond.

Sibe said with such proven expertise, Digital Footprints is delighted to collaborate with SecurCube to deepen the market penetration of the Italian company products in Nigeria which is the largest market in Africa that holds great prospects.

He said: “Last year was the 10th anniversary of the enactment of the Evidence Act 2011, which allowed for the admissibility of digital evidence of Nigerian courts. 2022 is the 7th anniversary of the Cybercrime Act 2015, which is the central legislation for the investigation and prosecution of cybercrime in Nigeria.

“With emerging realities such as the challenges of cybersecurity threats and rising caseloads, there is a growing need for increased adoption of digital forensic technology in the justice system and in law enforcement, and Digital Footprints Nigeria is strategically positioned to support”.

On his part, the CEO and Co-Founder of SecurCube Srl, Nicola Chemello said it was thrilling to start the new collaboration to empower investigators and maximize the potential of evidence analysis in Nigeria and Africa.