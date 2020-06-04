Second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to be completed in Q1 2022 – Fashola

All things being equal, the Second Niger Bridge And the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be completed by the first quarter of 2022, Babatunde Fashola, Nigeria’s minister for works and housing, has said.

Fashola, who spoke at a Channels TV prowgramme–Politics Today–on Thursday, added that the two projects would be completed along with the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road, stressing that these are federal government’s major and priority projects for now.

The 148km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is, arguably, one of Nigeria’s oldest construction sites and has seen several reviews in terms of cost and delivery dates.

Fashola affirmed that the recently recovered Abacha loot would be deployed to funding the three projects, but was quick to point out that the money was not released to his ministry.

He disclosed that the Second Niger Bridge had seen much progress, saying that if not for the disruptions arising from the coronavirus outbreak, the contractor could have gone far with the project.

The minister emphasised that the Buhari government has done much more than its campaign promises under the prevailing circumstances it has found itself, especially with government’s dwindling oil revenue.