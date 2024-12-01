SEC makes trade group membership requirement for registration of market operators

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced evidence of registration with a capital market Trade Group as a new requirement for capital market operators seeking to renew annual registration at the Commission.

The new requirement, is contained in a statement signed by Hafsat Rufai, Director of Registration, Exchanges and Market Infrastructure Department (REMI), SEC on behalf of the Commission’s Director General at the weekend.

“This is to inform all Capital Market Operators (CMOs) that the annual renewal of Registration of CMOs for the year 2025 will

commence on January 01, 2025. All CMOs applying for renewal of Registration are required to include their 2025 annual receipt from their respective groups as part of their application .

“In line with the Commission’s Rlules and Regulations, all CMO are to complete the process of renewal of registration for 2025, on or before January, 31, 2025., Note that CMOs without valid registration will be penalized and may be excluded from carrying out capital market activities,” according to the statement.

Sam Onukwue, Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) who lauded the Commission on this development also urged market operators to take advantage of the new directive.

“It is a welcome development, and we duly commend the SEC for this directive. It will strengthen Trade Groups in their advocacy role as well as in promoting market transparency and professionalism.”, says Sam Onukwue, the Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria..

Market watchers were quick to say that this new requirement is aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and professionalism in the capital market.

Also, a market analyst said, “SEC believes that registration with a trade group will help to ensure that capital market operators adhere to industry standards and best practices”, adding that the Commission is committed to protecting investors and promoting the development of the Nigerian capital market. He said: “This new requirement is an important step towards achieving these goals”.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

