Search, recovery team locates wreckage of crashed Sikorsky SK76 helicopter

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has announced that the allied team and partners leading the charge for the search and recovery efforts of the ditched Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, registration 5N BQG, have located its wreckage.

The helicopter, operated by Eastwind Aviation and carrying eight individuals, went down off the coast of Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean on October 24, 2024.

A total of eight persons were confirmed on board but five bodies have been recovered so far.

According to a statement signed by Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, The wreckage was identified during last night’s recovery dives, approximately 0.775 nautical miles from the FPSO Adoon.

It was located at a depth of 42 meters, with coordinates registered at Latitude 04° 13.634′ N and Longitude 008° 19.442′ E. Preparations are currently underway for the helicopter’s recovery to support further investigation.

Alex Badeh, Director General of NSIB, commended the allied team and partners leading the search and recovery efforts, he explained that locating the wreckage is a critical milestone in efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

“Locating the wreckage is a critical milestone in our efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident. The dedication and cooperation shown by all involved parties have been exceptional, and we are determined to conduct a thorough investigation to provide clarity and closure to the families of those affected,”

The NSIB noted that it remains committed to working closely with national and international partners to carry out the recovery and investigative process, in line with it’s mandate to enhance transportation safety in Nigeria.

In another development, The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has debunked the report that the crashed helicopter was not airworthy.

The Director-General of NCAA, Chris Najomo, in a statement, said it was not true that the ill-fated copter was scrapped in 2018, as claimed reports making the rounds.

