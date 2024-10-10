Seabourne trade drives 85% of Nigeria’s trade — Naval Chief

Emmanuel Ogalla (vice admiral), Nigeria’s chief of naval staff

Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, highlighted the significance of the nation’s underwater resources at the 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ogalla emphasised that these resources facilitate over 85 per cent of Nigeria’s trade volume, comprising various aquatic species and substantial non-living natural resources, including 36 billion barrels of crude oil and 182 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.

Ogalla’s paper, “Preserving the Underwater — the Secure and Sustainable Use of the Underwater,” underscored the African Integrated Maritime Strategy’s (AIMS) recognition of the underwater’s crucial role in advancing Africa’s Blue Economy.

He added that Nigeria’s maritime area of interest encompassed internal waters, territorial sea, the Exclusive Economic Zone, and the Gulf of Guinea.

“The Nigerian Navy’s participation in the symposium showcased its progress in eradicating piracy in Nigerian waters since 2022 and its removal from the International Maritime Bureau’s list of Piracy Prone States.”

Ogalla met with naval heads from the US, Italy, and the International Hydrographic Organisation to discuss enhanced maritime security, cooperation, and counter-piracy efforts.

The Nigerian naval chief met with other heads of navies, including the American Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti and the Director of the International Hydrographic Organisation, Mr John Nyberg.

Ogalla also had separate bilateral discussions with the Chief of the Italian Navy, Adm. Enrico Credendino and the American Chief of Naval Operations (CNO),,Franchetti.

They discussed their enduring partnership and how U.S Navy ship visits and collaboration demonstrate shared commitment to security and stability in the region.

They further analysed how more opportunities to increase maritime cooperation and counter piracy efforts in the Gulf of Guinea could be facilitated.

Franchetti thanked Vice Adm. Ogalla for Nigeria’s leadership in promoting maritime cooperation during exercises such as OBANGAME Express.

