Scores killed as Borno terrorist groups engage each other in battle

A series of brutal clashes between two rival terrorist groups in Borno State as Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad (JAS) engaged each other in a deadly battle in Southern Lake Chad Basin Region (LCRBA) of Borno State, indicating an escalating power struggle between the factions.

The deadly encounter began on Sept 15, when ISWAP launched a surprise midnight attack on JAS elements in the Gurnuwa and Laraba Mairari areas. The assault, however, backfired as JAS militants, despite being asleep, managed to regroup and severely overwhelm the ISWAP fighters, killing scores of them in the process.

The ISWAP militants fled the scene in disarray, abandoning several weapons, including PKT machine guns, GPMGs, and AK-47 rifles. Personal belongings, including shoes and gear, were left behind, further highlighting the chaotic nature of the retreat.

The infighting, however, intensified on September 16, 2024, following a violent ambush by JAS on ISWAP elements, moving rustled cattle near Lingir, along the Monguno-Kukawa axis.

Zagazola Makama, Counter Insurgency Analyst in Lake-Chad stated that the ISWAP militants were moving rustled cattle from the Southern LCRBA, allegedly destined for the Timbuktu Farouk Triangle in Damboa, when they were ambushed by JAS forces.

The encounter left many ISWAP terrorists killed with surviving members abandoning their stolen cattle and several weapons, which were seized by JAS fighters.

Under the leadership of Usman Russia, ISWAP vowed swift retaliation. Reinforcements consisting of fighters on motorcycles and a Land Cruiser Jeep were dispatched from Andakar towards Gurnuwa.

Read also: 85 terrorists feared killed as Boko Haram, ISWAP clashes in Borno

Later that evening, at approximately 10:00 PM, the group emerged on the Marte-Monguno road near Maiduguri, sporadically firing in what was believed to be a probing attack on military positions around Monguno. Although no casualties were reported, the incident heightened concerns about a larger offensive aimed at reclaiming the lost weapons and cattle.

The battle on the Road to Marte signalled ISWAP’s intention to reassert control, not only over the stolen resources but also its dominance in the region. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the specific aim of the probing attack, the Military and security forces remain on high alert, particularly around the Monguno and Kerenoa-Marte axis.

Anticipating larger battles in the coming days, the JAS faction, aware of ISWAP’s intentions to launch revenge attacks, has reportedly fortified its positions at Dabar Masara and Dabar Gajere, located along the Kukawa-Monguno boundary.

Intelligence sources indicate that the two groups, now stationed just two kilometres apart are bracing for a potentially large-scale battle that could unfold in the coming 24 hours.

The likelihood of a confrontation in these areas is high with both sides preparing for a fight that could lead to heavy casualties and further destabilisation in the region.