Scores injured as thugs attack Lagos PDP guber candidate’s convoy in Surulere

The campaign train of Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popular as Jandor, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State was attacked in the Coker area of Aguda in the Surulere Local government area of the state.

Eyewitnesses said that during the attack over the weekend, the attackers fired shots and destroyed some of the vehicles in Jandor’s convoy.

Jandor, alongside some party members and supporters, were on ward tour to Aguda before the attack. The attack left several people injured.

Speaking on the the incident, the Lagos PDP spokesman, Hakeem Amode in a statement, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring the attack.

“The APC sponsored thugs in Surulere local government of Lagos state unleashed violence on persons and groups of people in the area ahead of the scheduled visitation of the PDP gubernatorial candidate visit to the ward on Thursday and Friday, in continuation of Jandor’s tour of the 245 wards in Lagos State.

“The hoodlums went to the Baale of Ojuoluwa in the Empire area of the LGA to threaten him not to receive the entourage who was billed to pay him a courtesy visit.

“The gates leading to the entire Empire area were locked and vehicular movement around the area disrupted.

“In the same vein, the canopy and chairs arranged at Iponri Housing Estate was violently destroyed by APC killer-thugs who were armed with dangerous weapons including guns and many of our members who were making the arrangements was wounded in the fracas,” Amode’s statement reads.