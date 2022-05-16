School of health enrols 1,528 students in Abia

Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology (ABSCOHMAT) Aba, has admitted 1,528 new students.

Lawrence Chigbu, a professor and rector of the institution, while admitting the students, on Friday, urged them to be dedicated and abide by the rules and regulations of the school.

He warned the students against examination malpractices, cultism, and other social vices.

Chigbu admonished matriculating students to exhibit a sense of hard work and dedication to their studies in the next three to five years as the case may be.

“Those that will excel in their academic pursuit within this period of study have nothing to fear, as arrangements are in top gear for them to take their respective professional and licensing examinations one month after completing their HND.

Read also: How technology can build Nigeria’s security sector – Experts

“It is interesting to report that all the departments that run HND programmes are enlisted for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“It is also important to report that all the 14 programmes presented to the 2nd-8th August 2021 accreditation team by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), received full accreditation,” he said.

Chigbu expressed appreciation to the parents and guardians for the high level of confidence they have reposed in the college for sending and supporting their wards in their academic pursuit in the institution.

Eme Okoro, chairman of the board of governing council of the school, urged the students to be disciplined and committed, stressing that the council would cooperate with the management to further raise the quality of education in the institution.