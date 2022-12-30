School of Estate raises expectations in 2023 with programmes upgrade, expansion

School of Estate, an institution dedicated to providing specialized business training in real estate and management, has said that the real estate industry should expect in 2023 improvements in its existing programmes.

The school explains that there will be an upgrade and expansion of its offerings to include other courses, online, in-person and virtual options which it hopes, will help to continuously improve the business of real estate in the country.

New courses like Construction Management, Property Management, Facility Management, Pricing, and many more will be introduced in the new year and, for that reason, an investible sum (price) per course shall also be reviewed upwards in the new year.

Debo Adejana, the Founder of the school, who gave these hints in his speech at the school’s 2022 graduation in Lagos recently, said the School was glad to celebrate the end of 2022 calendar year training and to announce some exciting add-ons to its programmes in 2023.

The School which prides itself as creator of insightful courses such as Real Estate Business, Real Estate Entrepreneurs’ Fast Track, Sell Like A Machine (SLAM) among other high-impactful and business sector specific real estate training courses, is a place to be real estate enthusiasts, according to the Founder.

After 53 sessions of consistently impacting and birthing major real estate entrepreneurs in about 15 years of the initiative with thousands of real estate enthusiasts, beginners and established players from different parts of the globe trained, Adejana reasoned that they had every cause to celebrate.

Tolu Bawa- Allah of PRINDEX, a development company of over 15 years, was specially invited and he facilitated a very robust case study session during the graduation.

The industry expert offered insights on what the real estate industry is in practical terms and what has worked for him so far. Some Alumni members attended to celebrate with the graduands, shared their experiences after taking the school’s programme and how it has influenced their industry journey.

As usual, networking among all present and the question and answer session anchored by the case study facilitator was very rich and helped Bawa-Allah to better address any real world concerns.

Graduands gained real time information necessary for their practice as real estate entrepreneurs in sales, investment and development. The graduation ceremony was nothing short of the glam that such event should have and participants testified to the benefits of the training received during the programme and revealed that they had started applying them with great value.

As it always happens when participants conclude their programme, they confirmed that course fees compared to value received seemed like a give-away and they felt encouraged to recommend the programme to their contacts.

The noted that the quality of every single facilitator, means and style of delivery, the entrepreneurial nature of the content, the combination of fun and learning remained unmatched in the industry.

“We are very proud of all the real estate entrepreneurs who attended our school in 2022 and we would like to take this chance to thank them for their commitment as well as support in each phase of the process.

Over the years to date, more than 10,000 participants from all over the country and abroad have taken in various forms of training here. Our school has been a great stepping stone for a number of successful startup real estate firms that now manage their businesses,” he noted.

Adejana revealed that, in 2023, they would be looking to expand in such a way that more people could participate from outside of Lagos and even Nigeria.

He listed the benefits the programme will be offering trainees, including fast tracking their career in real estate; learning the inside secrets of how to become a real estate professional in the shortest time possible, and studying a real estate course designed in conjunction with the real estate industry.

Other benefits are getting value beyond trainees’ environment; exploring the virtual or online learning option, and having access to possible lifetime mentorship.

“Our course content and learning experience ensure that your course is relevant, extensive, impactful and interesting,” Adejana assured.