Scholars push for more investment in women for better Nigeria

Ibrahim Abdulkadir Abikan, Professor of Islamic Law of the University of Ilorin has canvassed for women empowerment and creation of a robust framework that enables Muslim ummah to lead effectively in their communities.

Abikan, said this in his key note address entitled “Women and the Challenge of Insecurity” delivered at the opening ceremony of the 39th annual national conference, organised by the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Represented at the programme by Mohammed Kamaldeen Imam Tamim, Abikan posited that addressing insecurity is not only about enhancing individual capabilities but also about fostering a supportive environment where collective action can thrive.

According to him, investing in education, building networks, promoting economic independence, and leveraging technology would play significant roles in tackling insecurity among women.

He reminded all Muslims of the words of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW): which says “The best among you are those who have the best manners and character.” adding that, “The best Muslim is he whose neighbours and fellow Muslims are safe from the harms of his speech and actions.

“By embodying these values in our efforts to empower one another, he said we will pave the way for a safer and more secure future for all. Let us commit ourselves to empowering Muslim women to become leaders in addressing insecurity.

“This is a multifaceted endeavour that requires a strategic approach, engaging various aspects of community development, education, and advocacy.”

Hajia Nimat Labaika, the Amirah of FOMWAN Kwara State Chapter, explained that the 39th annual conference, hosted by Ilorin West local government aims at ensuring that all members across the states of the Federation gathered to address contemporary issues as it affects the Muslim ummah.

She asserted that a theme is carefully selected every year to address current happenings in the society at the National level which in turn being stepped down to all members at the State and local government levels.

Hajia Labaika, who noted hat the Association had touched many lives positively, encouraged participants to pay rapt attention to the speakers that were carefully selected to discuss the theme and the sub themes to benefit from their wealth of knowledge.

Mudeer Mohammed Ghali, Islamic scholar from College of Arabic and Islamic Studies (CAILS), pointed out that for any country to secure its citizens especially women; it must invest heavily in education.

He charged parents to ensure that their female children are properly and adequately nurtured to become good manager, adding that boko haram, kidnapping, and bandits are rampant in Nigeria because children lack proper upbringing from homes.

