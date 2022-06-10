SCGN set to unveil new strategic focus, brand identity

The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) is hosting a breakfast meeting scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The participants will be contributing to the discussions that are critical for building governance structures that are flexible, resilient, and adaptable to changes and rapidly evolving requirements in this digital era.

Commenting on the event’s theme, Chioma Mordi, the keynote speaker and chief executive officer, SCGN explained how the role of the board has continued to evolve, leaving directors with a lot of issues competing for their attention and need for deliberation.

Mordi stated that organisations are looking to leverage technology to upscale their business model and strategy, optimise customer experience, and enhance operational efficiency. Therefore the board has the responsibility to position the organisation forward at a sufficient pace.

The breakfast meeting theme is “the futureproof board: corporate governance in the digital era”. The society has chosen this meeting to serve as a platform to unveil its new brand identity, digital assets as well as the new strategic focus of the SCGN.”

“However, being digitally conversant in an era of accelerated digital transformation largely ignited by the Covid 19 pandemic is rising to the top of the list of burning issues for boards,” Mordi said.

The speakers are Chairman, Investment One Financial Services Limited, Egbert Imomoh; Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria, Folusho Gbadamosi and Managing Partner, Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe Adeleke Alex-Adedipe, the CEO of Futuresoft, Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho will be moderating the discussions.

Leading the panel discussion on the theme are experts in technology and board governance who will address trends in the digital era for equipping boards by building capacity in promoting efficiency, enabling faster decision making and taking advantage of new opportunities.

The event is intended to foster discussions on pertinent issues around technology and its adoption, digital transformation, current boardroom trends around board culture, diversity, and leadership, as well as corporate governance as a tool for socio-economic development.