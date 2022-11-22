SCGN restates drive to strengthen corporate governance across sectors

The President and Chairman, Board of Directors, Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) Muhammad Ahmad, has said that the nine new fellows inducted by the Society will join the society to strengthen good corporate governance across various sectors of the economy and business world.

Ahmad made this statement during the 2022 President’s Annual Dinner and Induction Dinner, held in Four Points By Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos, evening recently.

According to him, “The Society will only be as good as the people working in advancing its course. It is for this reason that this event is set aside to induct new members who have gone through a competitive selection process into the Society. As a Society, this event is significant to us as it is the official welcome ceremony and the inauguration of future promoters of good corporate governance.”

The nine inducted fellows are: Yemisi Ayeni, chairperson of NASCON Allied Industries PLC; Basil Efoise Omiyi, Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc and Stanbic IBTC Holding Plc; Adetunji Oyebanji, Managing Director, 11 Plc; Omobola Johnson, Board Chair of Guinness Nigeria Plc & Custodian Investment Plc; and Mallam Munir Ja’afaru, OFR, Director, Novare Fund Managers Ltd and Chairman, Advisory Council of Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

Others include Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, Chief Executive Officer, FutureSoft Resources Ltd; Idris Ayodeji Bello, a self-described ‘Afropreneur’ and Founding Partner at LoftyInc Capital; Kayode Falowo, Chairman/Founder, Greenwich Merchant Bank; and Ibrahim Dikko, Principal/Founder of Hitel Communications Limited.

In her acceptance speech on behalf of the inducted Fellows, Omobola Johnson commended the Board of the Society for their drive in promoting corporate governance best practices in Nigeria since it commenced operations in 2009.

“We see this as a call to even higher standards of diligence and ethics on the boards we sit on, given that this Fellowship recognises our significant contributions to the practice and development of corporate governance, leadership, and nation-building.”

The society also inducted 35 individuals and one organisation into its membership, bringing its membership base to a total of 534: 453 individual members, 39 corporate members and 44 Fellows.

Nneka Okekerau, Director, Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) spoke on behalf of individual members, promising that their cohort will contribute their quota to the enhancement of the vision and mission of the Society.

“We now have 534 touch points from the Secretariat to spread the gospel of good corporate governance to different sectors, organizations, boardrooms,” says Chioma Mordi, CEO, Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria. “As an organisation, we will continue to ensure that we provide platforms for participation in the advancement of good corporate governance in Nigeria.”