IoD, UNILAG sign MoU on corporate governance

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to deepen collaboration on corporate governance, ethics and leadership between the academics and the private sector.

It is expected that the bilateral partnership between the Institute and the University community will equally strengthen Nigeria’s capacity towards developing and domesticating case-study in Nigeria to meet internationally approved standards.

“Today’s world is about strategic partnership; we all have a lot to offer,” Ije Jidenma, president and chairman governing council of the IoD said.

According to her, there is an urgent need for stronger collaboration between the universities and the private sector especially as it relates to deepening research findings in Nigeria.

She stated further that UNILAG has continued to break barriers under the outgoing vice-chancellor who has helped the university community develop competencies in many digital-compliant areas and actively changing the narrative of higher education in Nigeria with its promotion of entrepreneurship and skill acquisition amongst students.

Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, outgoing vice-chancellor, UNILAG, in his welcome address highlighted the importance of collaboration to both institutions.

According to him, the partnership will strengthen several areas of mutual interest especially the academic exchange of faculty members between the IoD and UNILAG.

Read also: CIBN partners LBS to introduce Master of Business Administration programme, others

“Some of your members can come over to talk to our students in several areas to help their confidence level and at the same time develop them professionally for the future. We have to look beyond the agreement but look into the future,” Ogundipe said.

Ogundipe equally assured the IoD’s delegation that the incoming vice-chancellor will ensure the continuity of the agreement beyond her tenure as vice-chancellor. “Incoming VC will make sure it is actualised,” said Ogundipe whose tenure as vice-chancellor of UNILAG has ended.