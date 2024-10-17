Saudi Arabia begins free eye treatment for 4,000 patients in Kano

As part of efforts to deepen bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a Saudi Arabia-owned hospital known as Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital and King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief, has concluded arrangements to a free eye treatment for 4,000 people with eye challenges in Kano State.

The free eye training designed to run from 15th to 21st of October, 2024 in Kano was implemented under Saudi Noor Volunteer Program, and it entails providing free cataract surgery for 400 patients, as well as screening for the remining 3,600 others.

Speaking to BusinessDay on Wednesday in Kano State, Moheildin Abdallah Elbadawly, Managing Director of Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital, noted that the free screening and cataract eye treatment were special intervention designed to support Nigeria in tackling blindness and its causes.

According to the Managing Director, the pre-screening component of the program started last week in Gaya, and Wudil Local Government Areas of the State where several individuals with eye challenges were attended to.

Providing further insights about the programme, Moheildin explained that during the event, the first two days, had been set aside for the eye screening, while, the remining five days, would be used for provision of Laboratory test and surgery for beneficiaries of the programme with cataract cases, and the final day for evaluation of those operated upon, and their discharge.

He stated that the free eye treatment programme, which was being implemented by the hospital with the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was a yearly event designed as an avenue to provide support for ordinary Nigerians.

The MD further said that the Makkah Specialist Eye Hospital, which was established 2004 as part of the blindness control programme of the Saudi Arabia-based ‘Albasar International Foundation Trust, would continue to support Nigeria in reducing the incident of blindness in the country.

