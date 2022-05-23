Saraki promises to unite Nigeria, revamp economy

One of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirants and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has promised to unite the country if elected President in 2023.

He made the promise at the PDP Enugu Secretariat while canvassing for votes from the party’s delegates ahead of the primaries slated for May 28.

Saraki said: “I understand the problems and challenges facing our country and I have what it takes to unite Nigeria.

“We will concentrate on revitalising the economy and bring back the economy of the South East by tackling the insecurity situation in the region and other regions too.”

He said that Nigerians needed an experienced person that could bring progress for emancipation of the people.

The former Senate President, who noted that he was always for the interest and progress of the entire country, said the unity of Christians and Muslims would also be given priority.

He urged the delegates to see him as the only capable hand that could bring Nigeria and Nigerians out of the present predicament the nation was facing.

Saraki also pledged that his administration would focus more on diversifying the economy by opening up agriculture, mining and other sectors as ways of recovering the economy of the country.