Sanwo-Olu’s wife advocates collaboration among states to fast-track development

Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Thursday emphasized the need for collaboration among the federating units in the country to fast-track growth and development.

Speaking at the maiden edition of Lagos Praise held at LTV Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja, the First Lady noted that development cannot be comprehensive if all the states are not making progress, hence the need for effective partnership to engender sustainable growth.

According to her, “God bless Nigeria and God bless Lagos State. We also need to pray for other states. As much as this idea crystalizes from Lagos State; we cannot do it alone as a state; we need to pray for the other states. If Lagos State is successful and other 35 states are not doing well; it is not a plus for us.

“We need to carry each other along, and thank God now that there is collaboration from other states; we need to work together because united we stand, divided we fall and that is the only way we can move forward.”

She said the idea of the Lagos Praise was particularly instructive when juxtaposed with how God had secured victory for the state and the people against numerous challenges including Covid-19 pandemic.

“The very important one is having God at the centre of what we do. We need to acknowledge God, especially in Lagos State. This time last year, we could not have something like this. It was even against the law to have this kind of gathering but today we give God the glory that we are here to worship Him; to praise Him; to give Him all honour and adoration. It is not by our power but through the grace of God,” Sanwo-Olu’s wife said.

Recalling how Lagos Praise was birthed, she said: “The initiative started as a monthly platform for the First Family, Graceful Ladies and members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) to come together in partnership with the five blocs of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, to worship and appreciate God for His greatness and kindness, and also to serve as an avenue to pray for good governance, peace and development of the state.

“Two years after, it is therefore inspiring that the monthly praise session has grown in leaps and bounds to the Lagos Praise Y2021, with soul-lifting ministrations by great gospel ministers.”

In his welcome remarks, Very Rev Bukola Adeleke, Special Adviser to the Governor on Religion Matters (Christian), said it was important for the people to keep appreciating God, adding that it was glaring that the Almighty God had been merciful unto Lagos State.

“When you praise God; He will raise you. If you lift Him up; He will not let you down and if you rejoice before God; you will have nothing to regret. This is why we have come together to appreciate God at this historic gathering,” Adeleke said.

Also speaking, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos Chapter, commended the first family in the state for the initiative of Lagos Praise, just as he called for the event to be held at least twice annually.

“This is because praising God is a significant and important way of appreciating God for His wondrous works, thereby moving God to do more for us as a state and individually,” Adegbite said.

Among others, there were song ministrations by great gospel ministers including Bukola Bekes, BJ Sax, Nathan Efe, Laolu Gbenjo, Pastor Chigozie Wisdom and Chapel of Christ the Light Choir.