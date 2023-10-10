Sanwo-Olu warns against violation of Lagos physical planning laws

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, warned residents against the violation of the Lagos State physical planning, traffic, environmental, and other laws, saying such violations limit Lagos’ strive to be a livable and resilient city.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Olajide Babatunde, his special adviser on, e-GIS and urban development, said this at an event to commemorate the 2023 World Habitat Day celebration in Lagos.

He said his administration had consistently built on the Lagos blueprint for development towards creating a new sustainable path to the well-being of the state and its residents.

To Sanwo-Olu, World Habitat Day is a reminder of the roles and responsibilities of leaders and citizens towards the environment in the face of the negative impact of climate change and related challenges affecting the world.

“I wish to reiterate that our vision for Lagos is one that sees no bounds; not just one of a commercial centre, but that of a hub of innovation, culture, and sustainable development.

“Fellow Lagosians, as I have said before, the task before us is a collective one. I, therefore, call on you all for your cooperation, especially by respecting physical planning, traffic, environmental, and other laws of the state.

Read also: Lagos to deliver on $100m African Film City in October – Sanwo-Olu

“It is by so doing that we can assure the resilience of our state, to which our destinies are also tied,” he said.

He said measures were being adopted towards closing social and economic gaps to make Lagos a resilient city and a choice location through purposeful leadership and building on past efforts.

“For the past 54 months, my administration has consistently built on the foundation of efforts to create a new sustainable path to the well-being of the state and her people.

“We have remained focused on providing adequate social infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for all and sundry to thrive in the country’s economic capital and melting pot.

“We have also ensured that enough measures are in place to address their sustainability,” said the governor.

He added that his government had provided critical infrastructure such as the Blueline (lite rail), ferry services, Imota Rice Mill, Lekki regional road, and Fourth Mainland Bridge, and structures to enhance the resilience of the state and its people.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Lagos has had its own fair share of challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by the ENDSARS protest, which caused wanton destruction of public and private property.

He said parts of the world were groaning from the negative impacts of climate change with Lagos not exempted.

Read also: Lagos warn against unauthorised physical planning laws enforcement

He listed the challenges to include building collapse, gas explosions, flooding, rainstorms, fire outbreaks and gas explosion

He said the theme: “Resilient Urban Economies. Cities as Drivers of Growth and Recovery” captured the essence of cities as organic and dynamic entities, where spatial and sectoral harmony produce reliable outcomes.

“However, Lagos, in the face of all these adversities, continues to soar high, bringing its resilience to bear and rebounding with vigour and innovative measures to guarantee a prosperous state that will pivot a 21st-century economy to the benefit of all,” he said.

He said capacity building initiatives of the government for emergency responders, traffic regulatory agencies, security units and efforts of physical planning agencies were geared towards closing social gaps and ensuring that no one and place were left behind.

Earlier, Oluyinka Abiodun, the commissioner for physical planning and urban development, explained the significance of World Habitat Day.

“On the physical planning front, Lagosians can be rest assured of the resolute pursuit of policies that will support transparency, fast track an informative hitch-free approval process, and bring about zero tolerance for building collapse,” he said.