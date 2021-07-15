Sanwo-Olu warns against destroying green infrastructure

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday warned residents against destroying critical green infrastructure, saying his administration places the environment at the centre of its development agenda.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the 2021 Lagos State annual tree planting day, at Ajah, Lagos. He said it was cheaper to conserve natural habitats than to restore them later.

At the event, themed: “Restore and Recover”, the governor noted that the mutual and sincere efforts of the residents are needed for complete restoration and recovery.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We believe environmental protection and preservation will enhance our people’s wellbeing and quality of life. I call on you to key into this worthy cause: let us jointly preserve our environment.”

He noted that his administration’s “goal is to inspire an urban future where nature is abundant, accessible and co-managed by an active and inspired citizenry.

“Our desire is to provide green space and environmental education in all communities and create urban biodiversity corridors across the city of Lagos.”

“Tree planting is a good way to restore local ecosystems and it is gratifying to note that many Lagosians have become enthusiastic about tree planting in Lagos State.

“Trees are astonishing, they capture carbon from the atmosphere, protect and fertilize soils and harbor many of the planet’s animals, birds and insects. The cultural, spiritual, and recreational role of trees makes them essential for the wellbeing of humans. All of these benefits make us more resilient despite economic and environmental shocks,’’ he added.

Commissioner for the environment and water resources, Tunji Bello, said the programme aimed at stimulating state-wide awareness on the environment by encouraging tree planting.

“Tree planting is one of the active human interventions, and about the cheapest for effective restoration of the earth, and this administration is appreciative, and happy that Lagosians are seriously embracing this habit,” Bello said.