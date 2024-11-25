Sanwo-Olu urges employers to promote workplace safety, innovation

…As NECA recognises Dangote, MTN, others at Employers’ Awards

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked employers of labour to lead the charge in promoting workplace safety, diversity and innovation for sustainable national development.

Sanwo-Olu gave the charge while speaking at the Nigerian Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA)’s annual Employers’ Excellence Awards, held Friday night in Lagos, with the theme, “Defying the Odds,” where MTN Nigeria, emerged as the ‘Employer of the Year’, with Dangote Industries, Chi Limited, Julius Berger, among several others, were awarded and recognised.

The governor, who described employers as key critical stakeholders, acknowledged the vital role they play in fostering economic growth and development.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As employers, you must lead the charge in promoting workplace diversity, championing innovation, and prioritising employee well-being. Your resilience in defying the odds inspires us all and sets benchmarks for excellence in the corporate landscape,” said Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Bode Agodo, head of service, Lagos State.

Commending NECA’s role in championing enterprise competitiveness since 1957, Sanwo-Olu said, the institutionalisation of the annual awards four years ago, was visionary and has become the gold standard for recognising and celebrating excellence among employers in Nigeria.

“I applaud NECA for its tireless efforts in promoting dialogue, collaboration, and excellence within Nigeria’s business community.

“Beyond celebrating individual achievements, this event inspires a culture of best practices in corporate governance, industrial relations, environmental sustainability, and responsible business conduct.

“This year’s theme, “Defying the Odds,” could not be more apt. It speaks to the resilience, innovation, and determination that Nigerian employers continue to demonstrate in overcoming challenges to sustain businesses, create jobs, and drive national development. This resilience is a reflection of the enduring entrepreneurial spirit that defines our great nation,” the governor noted.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated the commitment of his administration to creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive through strategic investment in infrastructure, security, technology, and initiatives such as the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

Earlier, Ifeanyi Okoye, NECA president, said the annual awards were instituted to celebrate the excellence, resilience and doggedness of employers who, despite the challenging operating environment, have braced the odds to remain in business.

The NECA president reassured member companies and other employers in the economy of the association’s continued support in the face of adversity.

Speaking in the same vein, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, NECA’s director-general, lauded businesses that entered for the awards and their contributions to the economy. According to Smatt-Oyerinde noted that without the private sector, there could be no vibrant economy.

“So, we here to celebrate the strides by businesses and their resilience; businesses that are still standing knowing that some have exited our country while many others are struggling to stand.”

The NECA annual Employer’s Excellence Awards recognise and encourage best practices in corporate performance, people management, regulatory compliance, and industrial relations.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

