Sanwo-Olu to host 18th Lagos State Town Hall Meeting on security December 18

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will host the 18th annual Lagos State Town Hall Meeting on Security, scheduled to take place on December 18, 2024, at Lagos House, Ikeja.

Themed “Data & Technology Driven Security: The Way Forward,” the meeting will bring together key stakeholders to discuss strategies for enhancing security across the state, according to a statement by Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for information and strategy.

“On the agenda is the presentation of patrol vehicles and other equipment to security operatives. Besides, LSSTF Executive Secretary Rasaq Balogun will render an account of his stewardship. Other security chiefs will also speak at the meeting,” the statement reads in part.

Established in 2007, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund has played a pivotal role in combating violent crimes, particularly bank robberies.

Highlighting its success, Omotoso noted that Lagos State has recorded no incidents of bank robbery in the last five years due to the Fund’s interventions.

The town hall meeting will provide a platform for assessing the current security framework while exploring the role of data and technology in shaping the future of safety in Lagos.

Share