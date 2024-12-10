Sanwo-Olu inaugurates network of roads in Ikoyi

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos

As part of efforts to reduce travel time and enhance productivity, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, inaugurated a new network of roads around Ikoyi, in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the State.

Sanwo-Olu said the upgrading of the network of roads reflected his administration’s commitment to transforming Ikoyi into a model district that not only enhances the quality of life for its residents but also strengthens its role as a driver of Lagos’ economic prosperity.

The roads comprise Oyinkan Abayomi, Femi Okunnu, Macpherson, Ilabere, Ilu, Inupa, and Kuramo. The road network has a combined length of 5.90 km with the construction of drains and cover slabs serving as walkways, the installation of 80 mm, 45 Mpa interlocking stones, and the provision of streetlights and road signage.

The rehabilitation of the network of roads has transformed the road network in Ikoyi, enhancing connectivity with Victoria Island, Osborne Road, and the Third Mainland Bridge while ensuring the area is no longer plagued by flooding.

Speaking during the formal commissioning of the Ikoyi network of roads—Phase II, held at Ilabere Road by Macpherson, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the roads would not only enhance mobility but also catalyse economic growth, improve productivity, and make Lagos more competitive globally.

He said: “Our administration’s THEMES+ Agenda placed transportation and traffic management as a critical priority. We understood that the provision of world-class road infrastructure would not only enhance mobility but also catalyse economic growth, improve productivity, and make Lagos more competitive globally.

“Since the inception of our administration, we have devoted ourselves to rehabilitating, upgrading, and in some cases, reconstructing roads across all five divisions of the state. These efforts are guided by our commitment to creating seamless access within and between communities, thereby reducing travel time and enhancing productivity.”

Speaking on why his administration embarked on the upgrading and rehabilitation of the roads, Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “Ikoyi, renowned as a hub of economic activity and the property capital of Lagos, has been central to our development agenda. Recognising its strategic importance, we launched the Ikoyi Urban Regeneration Initiative in July 2020—a comprehensive effort designed to tackle persistent flooding, streamline traffic flow, and upgrade vital road networks. This initiative reflects our commitment to transforming Ikoyi into a model district that not only enhances the quality of life for its residents but also strengthens its role as a driver of Lagos’ economic prosperity.

“Phase 1 of this initiative was completed in June 2021, and today, we are delighted to commission Phase 2, which encompasses the rehabilitation and upgrading of seven strategically important roads: Oyinkan Abayomi, Femi Okunnu, Macpherson, Ilabere, Ilu, Inupa, and Kuramo Roads. These projects have transformed the road network in Ikoyi, enhancing connectivity with Victoria Island, Osborne Road, and the Third Mainland Bridge while ensuring the area is no longer plagued by flooding.

Earlier, Olufemi Daramola, the special adviser to the governor on infrastructure, said each road plays a crucial role in decongesting traffic and improving access across Ikoyi, known for its residential, commercial and governmental significance.

He said: “This road network is part of a series of urban regeneration projects in Ikoyi, aligned with the THEMES+ Agenda development plan of the current administration. This network of roads complements the previously commissioned Phase I, which included Milverton, MacDonald, Lateef Jakande Avenue, Thompson Avenue, Reeve and Onilegbale Roads.”

