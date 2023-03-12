Sanwo-Olu to aid PSPs recapitalise, empower waste recyclers

Lagos Sate Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has proposed a 2023 budget to assist Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators in the state recapitalise by inserting new waste removal trucks into their fleet.

Managing director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, who disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting, added that recyclers would also be empowered to procure necessary tools for their projects.

According to Odumboni, the recapitalisation was aimed at improving waste management in the state, to make the environment cleaner and livable for residents, to cope with about 13,000 metric tons of waste generated daily.

He further explained that the recapitalisation would help to address most of the challenges facing PSP operators, including the high cost of new waste

evacuation trucks, which many of the PSP operators could not afford to replace their aging fleet.

He said, “The Lagos state government’s plan is to provide the PSP operators with low-interest loans to purchase new trucks. The governmen will also provide technical assistance to the PSP operators to help them manage their fleet more efficiently.

“It will also stimulate economic growth by providing opportunities for small businesses to thrive. By providing the PSP operators with low-interest loans, we are giving them the opportunity to expand their businesses and create more jobs.”

Odumboni also said: “In addition to the recapitalisation, the state government also plans to empower recyclers in the state.

“The government will provide recyclers with the relevant tools and equipment needed to carry out their work effectively. This will include providing them with necessary equipment that will help them to sort, process, and recycle waste.

“The aim of this initiative is to reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. By empowering recyclers, the government hopes to create a more sustainable waste management system in the state. We want to create a situation where waste is seen as a resource, not as a problem,” he stressed.

According to him, “The recycling that was launched by the present administration has come to stay as we now have over 100 recyclers, who are into the business of recycling. Also with the support of the governor, we engage community stakeholders of the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas to discuss sustainable waste management with them.

“We are in collaboration with our sister agencies, like LNSC, KAI, LASTMA and others to track, arrest and prosecute waste defaulters.” The state government’s plan for the PSP operators and recyclers was warmly welcomed by the stakeholders, who expressed their gratitude to the current administration for recognising their role in waste management and for providing them with the much needed support to do their job effectively.

Meanwhile, members of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria

(AWAM) in Lagos State have launched a door-to-door campaign in support

of the re-election bid of the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a campaign, which kicked off in Ikeja, and would be held simultaneously across the state covering the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs), to sensitise residents on the need to support Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid.

In his speech, the president of AWAM, David Oriyomi, thanked the governor for his unalloyed support, stressing that the current

administration of governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had enhanced the waste management system, with the incorporation of over 400 PSP operators who provide effective waste service delivery to Lagosians, adding that the campaign by AWAMN members for the re-election of the Lagos state governor, was being replicated across zones in the state.

“We in AWAMN have 100 percent support for the Sanwo-Olu’s administration, he

stood by us and we will always stand by him,” he said.

LAWMA’s executive director of finance, Kunle Adebiyi, in his remarks, said the present administration had a huge scorecard in waste management, being one of the largest employers of labour in the state, urging Lagosians to show total support.