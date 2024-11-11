Sanwo-Olu swears in new chair of Onigbongbo LCDA

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sworn in the vice chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) as the council’s substantive chairman, days after the passing of the former chairman, Oladotun Olakanle.

Rekiya Olufunke Hassan, 44, took the oath of office to succeed the late Olakanle at the low-key ceremony held at the State House, Alausa.

The event was attended by members of the state executive council, state leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and key officials of the LCDA.

Hassan, the council’s former supervisor for the department of agriculture and social services, was picked as vice chairman, following the death of the former chairman of the council, Babatunde Oke, in August 2020, which paved the way for the emergence of the late Olakanle as chairman.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu seeks FG’s partnership to tackle environmental challenges

Olakanle died nine days ago after a brief illness.

Sanwo-Olu said the tragic passing of two chairmen in succession in the council left the residents in shock, noting that the events tested the LCDA’s resilience to adapt to changing leadership circumstances and the void created.

The governor said Hassan’s swearing-in marked a continuation of good governance and a seamless succession process which the State had sustained over the years.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined officials and residents of the council to come together in support of the new chairman, who, he said, will sustain the legacy left by the late Olakanle.

The governor said: “Today, we mark not only the continuation of good governance and leadership but also the resilience of the people of the local council. The events of the past few years in the council have tested us all. The back-to-back loss of two chairmen in the LCDA has been distressing and challenging for the Onigbongbo community.

“While I acknowledge the deaths of these chairmen are great losses, their demise does not define the future of the LCDA. Government is a continuum and our commitment to the people of Onigbongbo is that we will not waiver in our resolve to bring good governance to the council. No matter the challenges we face, we will continue to move forward together.

“With the installation of a new chairman, the State Government will build on the collaboration made by her predecessors. We will honour their legacies and the progress they recorded. Our leadership is built on continuity; we shall continue the work they started. The new chairman is not only prepared to step into this new role, but she has also equipped herself with a clear vision, experience and determination to lead the LCDA into the future.”

Sanwo-Olu told the new chairman that she had a daunting task ahead of her, urging her to extend hands of fellowship to members of the LCDA and party leaders to guide the council to greater success.

The Governor enjoined the council’s residents to stay united, while they healed from the grief of their loss.

“Let this moment serve as a reminder that, while individual leaders will come and go, the progress of the people will remain in the heart of this government,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Giving her note of assurance, Hassan promised to continue to build on the achievements of her predecessor, pledging to promote unity and cooperation among residents of the council.

She said: “I accept this honour to carry on as the chairman of our council. I accept this difficult task with high confidence and a sense of responsibility, offering myself to the service of my council. I promise to work hard and make our party proud.”

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

Share