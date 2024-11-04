Sanwo-Olu seeks FG’s partnership to tackle environmental challenges

…As Reps committee assures support

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has requested support and partnership with the government at the central and other key players to address climate and environmental challenges in the state.

Sanwo-Olu assured the House of Representatives committee on ecological funds that the Lagos State government will put into good use and be accountable with the Ecological Funds and other support and interventions from the Federal Government.

Sanwo-Olu spoke at the weekend while receiving members of the Representatives’ committee, led by Aminu Sani Jaji, at the Lagos House, Marina.

The governor, who sought more support in mitigating environmental issues in the state, stressed the benefits of timely completion of the proposed intervention to avert additional costs.

“You are coming at a time we really need help. But we don’t just want help; we want partnership. We want people that appreciate and understand the need for us to solve problems, and by solving the problems, you are not solving the Lagos problems; you are solving the Nigeria’s problems because Lagos is a place that every ethnic national has a representative.

“We want to plead that whatever you are supporting us with, let us see it to completion because a job that is 80 percent done is not still done. It is only when it is 100 percent that we can say it is done.

“I want to assure the committee of our willingness to work with you and seek the support that you are willing to extend to us. We assure you that whatever support is given to us, we will put it to good and accountable use and show the benefits of the intervention.”

Speaking earlier, Jaji said his committee would ensure that substantial intervention comes to Lagos to address ecological and environmental challenges.

He said, “We have visited several places in Lagos, and we have seen the challenges, and all the challenges we saw are real challenges, and the challenges must be addressed permanently with the intervention fund from the Federal Government.

“We will ensure that the Ecological Fund is utilised properly. We will ensure that Lagos State gets significant intervention. All the committee members were so impressed with the Lagos State government capacity and the way it is addressing issues. So, the Committee will ensure that substantial intervention comes to Lagos.”

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE

