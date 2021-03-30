Sanwo-Olu supports persons living with down syndrome

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended financial support to families of persons living with cerebral palsy and down syndrome in the State.

The financial assistance of N1million to N2.5 million was given to 15 families of persons living with cerebral palsy and down syndrome.

Speaking during Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and Down Syndrome Day in Lagos on Sunday, Sanwo-Olu said he was committed to seeing that at least two more special centres that would cater for the care of persons living with these conditions are established in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also promised a 30-year old graduate from the Lagos State Polytechnic, Anthony Kupe, employment into the civil service.

The governor who took time to meet with, listen to, celebrate with and show support to families of persons living with cerebral palsy and Down syndrome, was accompanied to the event by his wife Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Segun Dawodu; permanent secretary of the ministry.

Among the beneficiaries of the governor’s gesture is the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) housing four abandoned children living with cerebral palsy.

During the event, suggestions on creating a hub to develop and expand the creativity of persons with cerebral palsy and Down syndrome, capacity building for caregivers, doing more with the inclusive curriculum in education, creating awareness on the kinds of assistive devices for cerebral palsy and Down syndrome, as well as creating a cerebral palsy unit in all the local government areas were put forward by parents and caregivers.