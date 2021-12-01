Sanwo-Olu, Soname, Lagos state sports commission to bag SWAN honour

Plans have been concluded to honour the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) at its 2021 Award Night ceremony.

The Award of Excellence for Accelerated Sports Development will be conferred on Sanwo-Olu for his immense contribution to sports development in the state since he took over as the Executive Governor of Lagos state in 2019.

Making this announcement as part of activities marking the 2021 Bet9ja Lagos SWAN Week holding between Friday, 3rd of December and Friday, 10th of December, the Lagos State SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun said, “Without doubt, since Mr Governor took over the reins of governance in Lagos State, the state has witnessed an unprecedented and accelerated growth with special focus on sports development.”

“His effort to reposition sports as a major tool for entertainment and tourism in line with his campaign agenda tagged THEME has not gone unnoticed.”

“Under his watch, the Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson Sports Centre which recently played host to the Super Falcons’ World Cup qualifiers as well as the Aisha Buhari Cup was completed and commissioned.”

It will be noted that the Lagos State Government also facilitated the return of the Super Eagles to its natural habitat following the regressing and renovation of the Teslim Balogun stadium which has brought a new lease of life to all stakeholders in the sports and hospitality business.

Others to be honoured include the Lagos State Sports Commission( LSSC) as well as Chairman of Bet9ja, Otunba Kunle Soname who also doubles as Remo Stars Football Club owner.

“Otunba Kunle Soname is a huge investor in Nigerian sports who has continued to hugely invest in the industry.”

“His company- Bet9ja has continued to sponsor many sports activities across Nigeria with the latest being the partnership with the League Management Company ahead of the 2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season.”

“His investment in sports is second to none after completing and commissioning the ultramodern football village with world class facilities in Remo, Ogun State and we felt he deserved an award.”

The award ceremony comes up at the Lagos SWAN Secretariat situated inside the National Stadium Complex on Friday, 10th of December, 2021.