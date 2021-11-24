Excitement builds as Lagos SWAN Cup draws holds Thursday

The Press Conference and draws for the 2021 Lagos SWAN Cup will take place on Thursday, 25th of November.

The mandatory ceremony heralding the annual event will take place at the Secretariat of the association inside the National Stadium complex by 10:00am.

According to the SWAN Week Committee Chairman, Femi Solaja, the committee has perfected all plans for an unforgettable SWAN Cup.

“We are ready for another edition of the Lagos SWAN Cup after weeks of intensive planning. We will have some of our sponsors on ground where they will tell us what they have for us”.

Ten teams have already registered for the weeklong football event with 7 people set to participate in the scrabble event.

14 people will participate in table tennis with exciting prizes up for grabs.

“We need to thank the Exco of the body for their unflinching support to ensure that we organise a hitch free SWAN Cup, Dinner and Award Night for our members.”